Delonifera TV unveils online platform to make a difference

By Moses Nosike

The Chairman/ CEO, Delonifera TV, High Chief Bamidele Maroof Onifade has said during the unveiling of Delonifera TV online platform in Lagos that his age-long dream and passion for entertainment has come through.

He said that from his tender age he loved entertainment and having worked for years in abroad and now in the country to do what he loved so much, there will be a difference.

According to him, I returned to the country to do what I loved so much which is entertainment, focusing on the film industry that will give us good movies, and not only that, we have other online platforms out there and we want to set the pace and make the difference. “We believe in quality African movie and that is what we are about to show Nigerians and the world.

Responding to questions on what makes the platform unique, he said, “yes, though every company wants to make money, my interest in going into entertainment especially African movie is something of passion and when you have passion for something you will strife to get it right. In Africa, I strongly believe we have problem about how we tell our stories. For instance, if you look at the music industry some years ago, the old artistes would want to do it the “Oyibo” way and they struggle a lot for the rest of the world to accept them because we want to do it like whiteman.

However, “My thirst for good movies is second to none, and this has influenced the quality of movies we have produced. So, instead of criticizing movies, we are here to correct those mistakes starting from content, casting, shooting, welfarism and so on. We are not perfect but there is definitely room for improvement because we strive for perfection.

Continuing he took time to mention Nigerians who played exceptional roles in their every green movies when the theatre practice started even though some of the are late, many are still alive contributing immensely to the entertainment industry.

According to him, of recent, we have had reputable movies like, Saworoide by Tunde Kelani, Ti Oluwa N’ile– released in 1993 by Mainframe films and television production – Tunde Kelani’s debut film as a movie Director, and others making impact in the movie industry.

“Onifade said, “So far, we have many original contents. While some were acquired, we equally produced some movies too. And with these movies in our stock, we have invariably impacted a lot of lives positively.

Speaking further, he said, “Our vision is to shoot and stream good movies. If you share this vision with us, our door is open. We are open to working with filmmakers. We will like to share ideas with you and put movies together. With our experience and collaboration in the industry, we can take the African movie industry to the next level. During the course of our short stay in the entertainment industry, there are a few challenges we have noticed, some of which will be briefly addressed. We need to master the act of telling our stories and structuring it; attention should be paid to the business aspect of movie making. We should always strategize on how to get returns on our investment. We should not strive to make movies the western way. Quality movies should be made the African way and it should reflect our identity”.

However, he said that some solutions were identified and we are working to ensure the identified challenges are duly resolved in due course.

Again, “people think Yoruba movies are substandard, but it is not so. You will get to see movies made in English and Yoruba on our platform. Very soon French and other languages voice acting will be added to our movies. Let us work together in this industry because it is our profession, it is our business and it is also our investment. Delonifera Company Limited is highly interested in investing, and I am sure it will be a win-win situation for us all”.

Asides content, we are open to grooming talents. If you are talented, you can follow us on our social media platforms and tag us on your videos that you upload. If we find them interesting, we will definitely reach out to you.

Vanguard

