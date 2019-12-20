Computer Village relocation: LASG seeks stakeholders support, understanding

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State Government on Friday met with relevant stakeholders to reach agreements towards the planned relocation of the Computer Village.

The Computer Village is to be relocated from Ikeja to Katangowa in Agbado/Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area.

A statement signed by Mr Sanusi Mukaila, the Spokesman for the state Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, said the meeting was to carry stakeholders along on the project.

Mukaila said that the plan included construction or upgrading of network of roads within the new location.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, was quoted as saying that the relocation process began with the engagement of stakeholders to ensure effective communication and successful take-off of the project.

He said that the project would transform the landscape of the new location and positively impact lives by providing succour to residents of Lagos.

Salako said that governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had approved the infrastructure upgrade of the host community and the delivery of the project site.

“I am happy to note that this is a landmark event, which in no small measure, accentuates our commitment to achieving an orderly, sustainable mega city that is friendly to business and tourism as articulated on the Agenda of Mr Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo- Olu.

“You will start receiving in your domain agents of government, who will make necessary assessments of property that will be affected, serve notices and carry out other responsibilities in line with this project.

“Please accord them the necessary support, while relevant institutions of government will work out appropriate compensation to properties that will be affected,” he said.

Salako appealed to all stakeholders to support the government’s drive for the development of the axis by releasing the right of way of the project where necessary to ensure speedy completion.

A community leader in the council, simply referred to aa Mr Akerele, commanded the Sanwo-Olu administration for actualising the project.

Other members of the community called for the speedy completion of the project.

The three roads to be constructed or upgraded in the area are Ahmed Mohammed Road, Ogunyemi Damisa Street and Abubakar Street.

Vanguard News Nigeria

