Ikeja Computer Village Fire: Traders appeal to Sanwo-Olu for financial support, blame power surge

— One victim loses goods worth N130m

— Ikeja LG chairman visits scene, calls for stricter safety measures

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS — Traders affected by the devastating fire that razed part of a commercial building at Computer Village, Ikeja, have appealed to Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for financial assistance to cushion their losses, which run into several millions of naira.

The inferno, which occurred past midnight on Tuesday at a one-storey commercial building on Somoye Street, Ikeja, destroyed 13 shops dealing in computers and accessories. The entire upper floor of the building was completely gutted.

Preliminary reports attributed the fire to an electrical power surge following the restoration of electricity supply by the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC). No life was lost in the incident, though a Lagos State Fire Service official sustained minor injuries and was treated on-site by the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS).

Emergency responders from the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) swiftly arrived at the scene and successfully prevented the fire from spreading to adjoining buildings.

The Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, said physical assessment of the structure showed partial compromise, noting that the building requires immediate structural evaluation.

“As of press time, firefighting operations have successfully contained the fire. Thirteen shops were affected,” he said.

Traders lament losses, accuse IKEDC

When Vanguard visited the scene on Wednesday, scavengers were seen carting away remnants of burnt goods, while affected traders and sympathisers gathered, lamenting the incident and blaming IKEDC for alleged high-voltage power supply.

Several traders said they lost computers, accessories, cash, and personal gadgets worth millions of naira. They ruled out sabotage, insisting the fire was caused by an electrical surge.

One of the victims, identified as Chucks, who said he had just stocked his shop a day before the incident, told Vanguard that he lost goods worth about N130 million.

“I just brought in new stock on Monday. By Tuesday morning, everything was gone. I deal in laptops, and these are very expensive items. Not a single pin was saved,” he lamented.

He also criticised the limitations of firefighting equipment at the scene, noting that water pressure was insufficient to tackle the fire from the ground level.

“We are begging Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to help us through compensation. We are taxpayers. The government has the capacity to assist us and to further equip the fire service,” he said.

Another victim, Ebere Chimosor, who said he lost goods worth over N10 million, appealed for government intervention and cautioned against introducing ethnic sentiments into the incident.

“This was a pure electrical surge. No sabotage, no tribal issues. We are only asking the state and local governments to come to our rescue. We’ve lost millions and are heartbroken,” he said.

Ikeja LG chairman visits, urges safety compliance

The Chairman of Ikeja Local Government, Comrade Akeem Olalekan Dauda (AKOD), visited the scene to assess the damage and commiserate with affected traders.

He praised the prompt response of LASEMA and the Lagos State Fire Service, noting that their intervention prevented the fire from spreading to the ground floor and nearby buildings.

Dauda assured the traders of the council’s support and urged business owners to strictly adhere to safety standards, particularly regarding electrical installations, to prevent future incidents.

He was accompanied by the Council Manager, Mrs. Taiwo Odubeko; the Head of Procurement; and the Chief of Staff to the Chairman, Chief Adeniyi Adeyi.

Affected traders appreciated the chairman’s visit and expressed gratitude for his show of concern, while also commending the council’s ongoing developmental efforts across Ikeja Local Government.