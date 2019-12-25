CHRISTMAS: Plateau Assembly Speaker sues for peace, unity

Kindly Share This Story:

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Mr. Abok Ayuba has urged citizens to use the occasion of the Christmas celebration to live in peace with one another, share what they have with the less privileged and continue to support government at all levels.

This is even as he said those peddling rumour about the alleged plan by the State lawmakers to impeach him are doing great disservice to the peace and unity of the State as such plan exists only in the imagination of the rumour mongers.

It would be recalled that rumour was rift on the social media about the purported plan to impeach him but the Speaker who spoke with some journalists in Jos noted that the prevailing atmosphere of peace should not be jeopardized.

His words, “The 9th Assembly is working as a team in the interest of the State, we don’t work for individual or Party, this Assembly is totally different. Any rumour of impeachment you might have heard outside is not from the State Assembly, we don’t do things anyhow.

“As a family, we are working to see that we bring progress to the people of the State, when it comes to issue of leadership; God gives leadership and when God says this is your destination, you can’t argue with God but I can tell you that there is nothing like that in the House.

“I want to use this time to tell the people of Plateau that let use celebrate this Christmas with peace in the spirit of the season. We must not find ourselves causing any security breach, the most important thing is for us to continue living in peace with one another, in 2020, I believe the celebration would be more than this. I want to congratulate the Christians for yet another celebration, if you have one or two things, share with those who don’t have. It is the month of sharing and caring.”

Speaking on his effort at leading the Assembly, he added, “As a young man, it has not been easy but what I did was to work with ranking Members of the House and asked for their support and of course work closely with the Management of the House of Assembly.

No man is an island; we learn everyday of our lives. I have learnt how to stay with people and how to be a leader I promised during my emergence as the Speaker. People told me I was too young to be in the position but I want to bring the change so that people don’t regret my having that position.”

Vanguard

