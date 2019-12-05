BREAKING: Everton sack Marco Silva after 18-month in charge

Everton have finally run out of patience with coach Marco Silva following a humiliating defeat to archrivals, Liverpool Wednesday night.
The 5-2 thrashing at Anfield climax the end of Silva’s 18-month reign as Toffees boss.
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Everton have finally run out of patience with coach Marco Silva following a humiliating defeat to archrivals, Liverpool Wednesday night.
The 5-2 thrashing at Anfield climax the end of Silva’s 18-month reign as Toffees boss.