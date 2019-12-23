Bauchi govt constitutes committee on minimum wage

Kindly Share This Story:

Charly Agwam – Bauchi

Bauchi state government has inaugurated a Joint Public Service Negotiation Council for the implementation of minimum wage in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government (SDG), Mohammed Sabi’u Baba who inaugurated the committee on Monday said they are expected to submit their report on the 27th of December.

Mohammed Sabi’u Baba enumerated some of the terms of reference to include recommending to the state government, modalities of ensuring effective implementation of the minimum wage.

He noted that with their recommendations, the state government will ensure commencement of the full implementation of the new minimum wage in the state civil service.

The SSG further called on members of the council to justify the confidence reposed in them by doing justice in the discharge of their assigned responsibilities.

The Council whose chairman is the Bauchi State Head of Service, Ahmed Ma’aji, has 41 members comprising government and labour officials.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: