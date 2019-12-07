Amaechi Madrid Attack: ‘If IPOB touch that man I will be very angry’

By Rasheed Sobowale

The minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi who was in Madrid, Spain for a Climate Change event escaped being injured on Friday when he was attacked by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

IPOB group which claimed responsibility for the attack stated in a press statement seen by Vanguard that it is acting in line with the order given by their leader, Nnamdi Kan.

The group also vowed to treat all politicians it assumed to be corrupt the same way. This was akin to a similitude attack on the former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu in Germany.

The office of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has condemned the attack on the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi in Madrid, Spain while on a national assignment.

The Abike Dabiri-Erewa’s office said the Nigerian mission and the Spanish Police are handling the matter swiftly and promptly.

However, following the publication of the news on Vanguard website and our social media pages, Nigerians appear to have mixed reactions to the report.

A user by the name Ngwoke Geoffrey reacting to the minister’s rescue by the Spanish police commented: “The animal that escapes being entrapped today will definitely not going to escape another trap tomorrow, so says our local proverb.”

Another user D Turn Byturn commented “We r ipob we r everywhere on dis earth don’t mess with US.”

Yemi Ogundeji denouncing the action of the IPOB members commented; “Most of them didn’t have visa, deportation loading.”

Mirian Chidera “Do you like suffering and smiling abeg raise up your hand let’s start counting. If we can’t confront our politicians of there wrongs here in Nigeria, our people in diaspora are helping us confront them. So why the noise eh! Abeg the heat is too much, everybody face front.”

Raheem Ganiy Babatunde “Why all this the ipob always act like criminal!! Is this how they will govern themselves if eventually get a chance to rule themselves it’s unfortunate what a confused set of people.”

Nonso in suggestion said; “This shouldn’t be an IPOB thing. If any Nigerian find these men outside the country, ask them questions. Make the video. They ought to be ashamed of themselves.”

Mazi Ugochukwu Elendu “This is a dangerous trend by IPOB. The narrative is gradually changing from demonstration to attack. Well, let’s see how they end.”

Taff Aj “Is this how u ll keep on attacking them in all parts of the World?, with dis I don’t see u achieving ur aim any time soon, why not come to 9ja ND attack them?.. Jst an advice..”

A user Bro Joe who was in doubt the attack was indeed carried out by IPOB members commented, “Brown envelope media.. So only IPOB are only Nigerians living abroad, right?”. However, Vanguard had reported a press statement by the IPOB group confirming its members attacked the minister.

Mark Fidelis “If ipob touch that man I will be very angry”

Jamilu Idris Muhammad jokingly commented “Why is someone that’s not a Nigerian attacking Nigerian? Ipob are not Nigerian so what’s their problem with Nigerian? This is xenophobia oo”

Taking the defensive stand, Don Alex said “What did Ameachi do? The other day, it was Prof Ekweremadu and today, it’s Amaechi. You guys should stop embarrassing our leaders outside Nigeria.”

Seyi Oduleye “This is good for them.. extend the attack to all of them,not easterners alone.They can see how abroad look like compared to where they are fortunate to govern. Yeye bunch of leaders.”

Dèxtér Ñ Sàmmý “I hereby donate koboko to IPOB, please dont kill them, just flog & beat them up, Nigerian useless corrupt politicians..”

Egie Eweka “The truth is amaechi is one man that has performed well as a minister, what offense has he committed?”

Most Vanguard followers on the platform seem to be more interested in seeing a video showing the event.

