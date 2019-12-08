Adeboye mourns Reinhard Bonnke

By Sam Eyoboka

General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye yesterday mourned the fallen world-renowned German-born gospel Evangelist, Reinhard Bonnke.

In a terse message from the Office of the General Overseer, Pastor Adeboye said: “We are deeply sorrowed for the loss of our beloved evangelist that has dedicated a large portion of his life evangelising the gospel of Jesus Christ.

“He would be missed greatly as we appreciate all he did for the kingdom even as heaven receives him with great joy.

“We pray for the family at this time and always and pray all will be well for them,” Pastor Adeboye who was part of the ‘Farewell Crusade and Passing The Burning Torch Conference’ of celebrated global Evangelist, Rev. Reinhard Bonnke in 2017, said.

The General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, was one of the numerous gospel ministers who attended the programme besides the Sparklight Estate, opposite OPIC Events Center, Isheri, after the Berger Bus stop, on the Lagos end of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The five-day farewell crusade was designed to liberate the nation and her people from social vices, including corruption held from November 8-12, 2017.

