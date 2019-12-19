Adamawa Assembly passes 2020 proposed bill

Kindly Share This Story:

By Umar Yusuf

Yola State House of Assembly Thursday approved the 2020 proposed budget estimate of over one hundred and eighty-three Billion. (#183 billion ) as presented by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

The approval followed the consideration and adoption of the report presented by the chairman of the House Standing Committee on Finance Budget and Appropriation Mrs Kate Mamuno representing Demsa constituency during Thursday’s special plenary session.

Presenting the report of the committee before the House, the Speaker Aminu Abbas revealed that, findings and observations of the report non-release of fund by the state Ministry of Finance was the major impediment to the implementation of the 2019 budget.

According to him, the committee also recommended that the budget if passed into law, the estimate be holistically implemented by the executive arm, leakages and diversion of internally generated revenue are blocked completely and no virement should be made on any head or subhead by the executive arm out of the approved budget without the recourse of the house.

The report also recommended that the Board of Internal Revenue should be given utmost priority especially in the areas of improving the working condition, training and retraining of their staff among others.

The committee added that the House standing committees should take oversight functions seriously thereby ensuring the monitoring and performances of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies and make compulsory report on the working of the approved budget as provided in the House standing rules

After thorough deliberations on the report by the lawmakers, the chairman house committee on budget and appropriation Mrs Kate Mamuno moved for the consideration and adoption of the report and seconded by member representing Maiha constituency Alhaji Yahya Isa in which the Speaker put the motion into voice vote as adopted by the lawmakers.

Thereafter, the Majority leader of the House, Alhaji Hammantukur Yettisuri moved a motion for the third reading of the 2020 appropriation bill for passage and seconded by Minority Leader, Muhammad Mutawalli of Girei Constituency.

Speaker Aminu Abbas who presided over the plenary put the motion for the bill to be read for the third time into voice vote and the lawmakers supported it

He, therefore, directed the Clerk of the House to communicate the clean copy of the approved budget to the executive arm for assent.

