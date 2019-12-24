Abia governor signs 2020 budget

Kindly Share This Story:

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, on Tuesday signed the 2020 state appropriation bill of N137, 419,617,116 billion into law.

Ikpeazu presented a budget proposal of N136.617 billion to the state House of Assembly on November 18.

The budget, which the lawmakers increased by N1.9 billion was signed into law at the Government House, Umuahia.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said the budget was in line with his administration’s desire to accelerate the state socio-economic development.

He said the state government was poised to ensure the implementation of the budget by 70 percent.

He, therefore, urged the implementing agencies to show corresponding seriousness to the state government’s resolve to move the state to a greater height.

Ikpeazu said: “My assurance is to ensure that we will stay within the framework of the budget.

“We will work to do better in percentage performance. This budget is meant to develop Abia.”

In a remark, the Speaker of the assembly, Chief Chinedum Orji, said the decision to pass the bill into law before 2020 was informed by the mandate and desire of the government to enhance development in Abia.

He said: “The House of Assembly would want to see not less than 70 percent implementation of the budget and will not hesitate to bring government’s attention to any infractions in the implementation of the budget.” (NAN)

Vanguard

