Abia Assembly pledges legislative support to universal health coverage

The Abia House of Assembly has expressed its readiness to ensure that the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) becomes functional in the state through effective legislation.

Mr Stanley Nwabuisi, Chairman, House Committee on Health and Women Affairs, made the assertion on Friday at a press conference held at the assembly complex in Umuahia to commemorate the 2019 Universal Health Coverage Day.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, which is celebrated annually on December 12, aims to raise awareness on the need for strong and resilient health system and universal health coverage with multi-stakeholder partners.

He said that the universal health coverage would help to ensure that people had access to health care they needed without suffering financial hardship.

Nwabuisi, who described health as a foundational investment in human capital and economic growth, pledged the Seventh Assembly’s resolve to ensure the success of UHC in the state through its legislation and oversight.

The lawmaker, representing Ikwuano State Constituency, said the house was committed to performing its statutory responsibility by creating a strong enabling regulatory and legal environment responsive to people’s needs.

Also, the House Committee Chairman on Appropriation, Mr Kennedy Njoku, described the issue of health as very important, not only to the state but the entire nation.

Njoku gave the assurance that his committee would give priority attention to the health sector with respect to funding during the consideration of the 2020 Appropriation Bill.

Earlier, Mr Sebastine Ikejide, the Team Leader of Health Policy Plus in Abia, said that their mandate was to support the state government to carry out the necessary reforms in the health sector to the hinterlands.

Vanguard