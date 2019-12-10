2020 budget: expert sets 90% implementation target for FG

Mr. Godwin Eohoi, an economic expert has urged the Federal Government to ensure that about 90 per cent of the 2020 budget is implemented following its early passage by the National Assembly.

Eohoi, also the Registrar Institute of Finance and Control of Nigeria (IFCN) said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday.

The registrar, who was reacting to the early passage of the 2020 appropriation bill, explained that with the passage, President Muhammadu Buhari-led government had no excuse in ensuring the full implementation of the bill.

He said that since the legislative arm of government had played its part, Buhari should look at the estimates and assent to it as soon as possible without delay.

According to him, Nigeria has one of the best budgets in the world but implementation is usually the problem.

“Now that the 2020 appropriation bill has been passed into law, we should be hopeful and targeting 90 per cent implementation, it shouldn’t be 50 per cent or thereabout as experienced in the past.

“This is a good development for the country for the National Assembly to pass the budget in record time.

“This has shown the kind of cordial relationship that exists between the legislature and executive which is good for economic planning in the country.

“The president has made the promise of bringing the country’s budget to 12 months calendar circle, that is to have it run from January to December.

“I can see that Buhari means business because he is now working with lawmakers to redeem his pledge,’’ he said.

The expert noted that if this was adhered to, this arrangement would help importers and exporters to have good planning.

He commended the legislature and Buhari for this stride, adding that if sustained, it would help to boost the economy of the country.

vanguard