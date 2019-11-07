Why we are backing David Lyon —Epie, Atissa people

By Samuel Oyadongha

INDIGENES of Epie/Atissa Kingdom in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State have advanced reasons for supporting the governorship candidate of the All progressives Congress, APC, David Lyon for the November 16 election.

Though they are the dominant tribe in Yenagoa, the state capital that has played host to successive PDP administrations, the adoption of the APC candidate, according to the people, was done in view of the need for improved security, infrastructural development and constant electricity in the state particularly the city centre.

READ ALSO:

Speaking at the palace of HRM King Malla Sasime, the Obenibe II of Epie Kingdom to seek for royal blessings and endorsement, the APC candidate David Lyon, stated that though he hails from Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, he is a son of Epie/Attisa, pointing out that he started life as a young man at the St Peter’s area of Yenagoa, later moved to Opolo and now Igbogene, adding that he has indeed been blessed in the land of Yenagoa.

Lyon stated that as a worthy son he came to present himself to his fathers, first to tell them first hand that he is contesting for the number one seat in the state come November 16, and to seek blessings from the royal fathers.

Lyon assured the people of Igbogene that he will continue to maintain his Igbogene residence even when elected into office to support the people and join hands with them to develop the community.

The APC candidate, who expressed sadness over the epileptic power supply, lack of potable water and the devastating problem of insecurity in the capital city, promised to engage traditional rulers, technocrats and other well-meaning Bayelsans to change the face of Yenagoa.

READ ALSO;

Responding, HRM King Malla Sasime, described Hon Lyon as a worthy son of Igbogene who has touched the lives of many, noting that with his philanthropic disposition, he is truly the right person to navigate Bayelsa to greatness.

He noted that many politicians have come with fantastic promises without fulfilling any of them and commended Hon. David Lyon for his honest show of regard for mankind.

“I am glad that this is happening now for me to witness. I give you my unreserved blessings and I task you to return with victory for us to celebrate,” the royal father.

At Agudama, where a mammoth crowd was waiting, the campaign train was received by different groups made up of youths, women and the old.

The Youth President of Agudama Elie community, Comrade I. O. Prudence, assured the APC of the unflinching allegiance of the entire people of Agudama, especially the youths.

Also speaking, Chief Mrs Dienize Patterson Ogon, Women leader of Agudama Epie Community on behalf of the women pledged total support for Hon David Lyon and used the occasion to appeal to him not to forget their commitments when he emerges as the governor of Bayelsa State.

Chief Godknows Powell, a chieftain of the party who spoke in his local Epie dialect, called the entire Yenagoa ward 5 to vote for Hon Lyon, noting that with Lyon, Agudama shall feel the presence of government

The elders of the community who came out in their numbers to present gift items, likened David Lyon to the biblical David who was very timely in confronting and defeating Goliath, noting that David Lyon has come in like manner to rescue Bayelsa from its present state.

The APC candidate also visited Opolo to pledge his commitment to serve Bayelsans.

At Ogbogoro-Attisa, Hon Lyon visited the Palace of HRM, King Godwin G. Igodo to solicit royal blessings from the people of Attisa Kingdom.

They called on the APC flagbearer to rescue their communities which are on the verge of being washed away by perennial erosion, noting that successive administrations have failed to come to their aid.

They also expressed displeasure over the deplorable state of schools across Attisa land, noting that the neglect by the government was unbearable.

The people also accused past governments of illegal and compulsory acquisition of their farm lands, stressing that in most cases necessary compensations are delayed or denied.

Responding, Lyon noted that he was very much acquainted with the plight of the people, emphasizing that when voted into office, the present challenges will only turn out to be the jokes of tomorrow.

Lyon who thanked the Epie/Attisa people and the entire Yenagoa LGA for their overwhelming reception promised not to fail the people, if elected.

The campaign train also visited Famgbe community where Lyon pledged to serve Bayelsans and promised to transform Yenagoa into a modern city with needed amenities.

Chief Noble Akenge, described the campaigns as mere ritual, noting that the election has already been won by the APC.

Hon. Chubby Ben-Walson, a former Mayor of Yenagoa City Council speaking in his native tongue called the people of Epie/Attisa to vote for the APC.

Also Chief Dekivie Ikiogha, enjoined the people to vote for the APC to attract meaningful development to the state capital noting that the current situation of Yenagoa fails to meet what a state capital should be.

Vanguard