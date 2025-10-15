Home » News » Lokpobiri, Lyon, Deigi top Bayelsa APC leaders hail Diri’s resignation from PDP
October 15, 2025

Lokpobiri, Lyon, Deigi top Bayelsa APC leaders hail Diri's resignation from PDP

Reports indicate that Governor Diri, together with members of his Executive Council, lawmakers, Local Government Chairmen, and his supporters, are set to join the All Progressives Congress, APC, in what insiders describe as a collective and strategic decision aimed at aligning with the Federal Government.

Top APC leaders in the state, including the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, former Governor-elect Mr. David Lyon, Senator Degi Eremienyo, Osomkime Blankson and Hon. Israel Sunny-Goli, have welcomed the Governor’s resignation, describing it as a bold, patriotic, and strategic step toward Bayelsa’s greater integration with federal development efforts.

In his remarks, Senator Lokpobiri commended Governor Diri for “jumping out of the sinking ship” in the interest of Bayelsa State, noting that the decision demonstrates maturity, foresight, and a clear understanding of the times.

The Minister further urged Governor Diri to formally join the APC to ensure full alignment of the state with the Federal Government and to tap into the transformative policies and developmental opportunities under the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speculations had been rife that Governor Diri and Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State would soon realign with the APC. Governor Diri’s resignation comes less than 24 hours after his Enugu counterpart not only resigned from the PDP but also formally joined the APC, signaling a growing wave of realignments toward the ruling party across the South-South and South-East regions.

