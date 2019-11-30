Suicide, not option to end human problems -— Rev Esther Ajayi

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Founder, Love of Christ Generation Church, C & S (Iya Adura) Rev. Mother Abimbola Esther Ajayi has called on Nigerians to be wary of issues that trigger suicide adding that committing suicide is not the best way out of challenges.

She made this call when she graced the opening of a beauty spa in Lagos, Glittering Health Beauty Centre.

While reiterating that suicide should not be alternative to end human problems or challenges, Reverend Mother Ajayi advised that people should find solace in ensuring smooth relationship with God who is capable to give humanity the wisdom to make wealth. “God loves humanity equally and requires our obedience to make a difference”, she said.

In the same vein, she called on Nigerians to imbibe the culture of giving as a virtue saying it is the only way to unlock God’s hidden treasure.

“It is not enough to continue to think about the government. We should learn to think about ourselves and how we can shape our society positively. Anyone who knows his Creator will not commit suicide.

“I have been homeless in the United kingdom before I enountered God. If the Lord can turn my situation around, there is no situation that the Lord cannot turn around.

“People should erase the mindset of commiting suicide. God gave Bill Gate wisdom to turn microsoft around, if he had committed suicide, how would he have been Bill Gate of today? Everybody falls down, only the champion will be on their foot. I fell before, I dusted myself and I came back on track”, she added.

Admonishing Nigerians on act of giving, she said, “Giving is a virtue that everybody should emulate. God has given us the ability to give generously. It is not what you give to people that you will get in return. It will be multplied. The country is experiencing lots of challenges today because it lacks ability to give generously.

“The leadership of Nigeria cannot do everything for everybody but if we can give our widow’s mite, it will be multiplied. And that is where the power of giving is. You do not need to become a billionaire before you cultivate the habit of giving”, she maintained.

Speaking on her journey as a minister of God and one who believes in giving generously to people, she said, “I met brother Yakky sometimes ago in 2017 when I came to Nigeria from England. He was operating a beauty centre. I saw him making photocopies of some documents and when I asked him, what he was doing with them, he said, he was organising free empowerment programme for people and I was impressed and that was the beginning of my journey with him.

“He is a young man and he is ready to help people. The truth is that no government in the country will perfectly do everything for people but we must all ensure that in our capacity, we help humanity.

“Today, he is employing people and doing his quota to help humanity. He is serving the nation and he is operating on a high standard with his business. And that is what is obtainable in Europe, America. He is into body polish and it is the best anywhere in the world. I have done it in South Korea and all over the world.

“It is better to do thing that would make people to see you than to be relegated and become an idiot on the streets.

“There are cases of women who have been relegated. There is a case in Rwanda of a certain woman who had seven children and all of them were killed the same day during the genocide period. I met the woman and the story is different today. My mission is to encourage lots of people.

Vanguard