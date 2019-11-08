Ondo 2020: SDP will present candidate, says Agunloye

The Social Democratic Party(SDP) has said that it will present a candidate for the Ondo State 2020 governorship election.

Dr. Olu Agunloye, SDP Deputy National Chairman (South), made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday on the sidelines of a meeting with the party members at its state secretariat, Akure.

Agunloye, who was the party candidate in the 2016 governorship election, said that SDP was the only party that could give youths and women more dividends of democracy.

According to him, efforts are on to establish structure across the 203 wards and 3009 units in Ondo State to enhance the party’s victory in the election.

“This is what we are doing now. SDP is stronger in Ondo State at the moment.

“We can assure you that SDP will present a candidate with the mind to win, and SDP will work very hard with the hope to win; and SDP will win the governorship election in Ondo State, come 2020 election.

“We want our members who are leader servants at the moment to start understanding that they belong to a party that is organising to win the election and has social justice and equity as a driving force.

“So, they should go out there to evangelise, convince people and bring people into the party so that the party can come home with the victory in 2020 governorship election,” he said.

Agunloye said that he was not sure of contesting in the 2020 governorship election.

He said that the National Working Committee (NWC) had constituted a 29-man reconciliation and development committee to reconcile aggrieved party members in the state.

According to him, the party has four points on its reorganisation agenda: reconciliation, streamlining, structure and recruitment/mobilisation.

He said that the party would conduct its congress in February 2020 to enable new executives to take over the running of the party.

“Today, we held a special meeting of SDP in Ondo State and the meeting is with the reconciliation and development committee to let them ensure that they make maximum mobilisation into the party.

“We know at this time a lot of alignment and realignment are going to happen in Nigeria and we want to have more people into our party.

“As a party, we must look for ways to move forward and we will succeed because we have a good chance to win election both in the state and the country,” Agunloye said.

He appealed to members to come together to reorganise themselves for the progress of the party.

vanguard