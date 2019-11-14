Ofure Ebhomielen emerges UI’s best graduating student

By Oghenefego Obaebor

Miss Ofure Mary Ebhomielen of the Department of Computer Science, Faculty of Science, University of Ibadan, UI, on Tuesday was the cynosure of all eyes as she emerged the best graduating student at the 2019 Convocation ceremony of the university.

Ebhomielen, who graduated with the highest Cumulative Grade Point Average, CGPA of 7.0, got a thunderous ovation from the crowd when she was presented to parents and well-wishers at the ceremony.

She was given the opportunity to have a special handshake with the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka, who poured encomiums on her.

In her speech, Ebhomielen, who congratulated her fellow graduands, said they were being celebrated because they had burnt the midnight candles.

She noted that success did not come easy, adding that apart from making a good grade in the university, one still needed to prove oneself in the outside world.

Ebhomielen called on those who did not make upper division to go out there and prove their worth.

In his remarks, Prof. Olayinka said, “Ofure Mary Ebhomielen is the fourth person ever to have obtained perfect Cummulative Grade Point Average (7.0 out of 7.0) in the 71-year history of the University of Ibadan and the first female. This is worth celebrating and we are indeed very proud of her. The world is now under your feet, Mary, aim for the skies while we keep celebrating you.”