Nvivo TV’s launch lights up AFRIFF

By Ayo Onikoyi

Entertainment and content distribution in Nigerian is set to witness a major transformation following the official launch of Nvivo TV as part of the activities of the just concluded 9th Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF), which held at the Landmark Event Centre, Lagos.

It was an occasion that provided an opportunity for stakeholders in the movie and tech industry to witness firsthand the unveiling of the streaming platform from Envivo, a technology company that focuses on digital contents.

The new Nvivo app is a free video on demand platform offering diverse short format content from some of the world’s best content providers, as well as locally created original production. According to the streaming service providers, it comprises a large bouquet of different kinds of television shows, mostly in short films from Nollywood that are original. Co-founder of nvivo and organiser of AFRIFF, Chioma Ude, noted that AFRIFF would attract a large group of people in the industry and thus a better platform to reach out to them.

Nvivo TV is Pan-African and will showcase entertainment content from all over the continent. Ude spoke extensively about the unique lineup of original TV shows and shoots which the streaming service will feature. “Being in the industry and being on the best of all end of it, I have always wondered what happened to the short films; brilliant, beautiful short films and its money spent and basically they end up on youtube or nowhere.

“Now, youtube is a great platform but I wanted something that will curate more of the contents so that you see what you are looking for, you know what you are looking for is right there and so Envivo came to mind. That was the beginning. There are other reasons of course now but my main purpose of starting Nvivo was to find a home for short movies.” She noted that Nvivo excites her because there is a new horizon in terms of distribution, in terms of monetising content in Nigeria and, of course, the rest of Africa.

She added that Nvivo television has teamed up with the best movie directors, producers and actors to provide quality, original and free content out of Nigeria for television and movie lovers who want a one stop-shop where they can watch their favourite shows, skits and movies.

Vanguard