The Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has emphasised the need for religious tolerance and harmony in the country.

The Governor, in a message to Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of the Eid-el-Maulud celebration, said that the times call for greater emphasis on religious harmony, tolerance, and peaceful co-existence.

Makinde said: “We are at a time where religious harmony is a necessary ingredient of our daily life. This is because a number of revisionists are trying to hide under the passion that is usually inflamed by religion to cause disharmony and disrupt the peace.

“We must resist such revisionists and tell them in clear terms that ours is a society that values peaceful coexistence, brotherhood, and unity. Like the Motto of our Dear Country, Unity, and Faith, we must continue to remain united even when we practise a different faith.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Oyo State, let me congratulate all our Muslim brothers and sisters on the turn of another Eid-el-Maulud and reiterate that we all remain faithful to the teachings of the Holy Quran, which emphasis tolerance, respect for one another, humane conduct and love for fellow human beings.

“We can only build a great nation when we are truly our brothers’ keepers and adhere to the teachings of the prophet who emphasise love like a golden virtue among humanity,” Makinde said.

