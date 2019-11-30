Breaking News
Kidnappers kill 2 policemen, abduct 7 in Mubi

Alhaji Ahmadu Dahiru, Chairman, Transition Administration, Mubi South Local Government of Adamawa, on Saturday said suspected kidnappers had killed two policemen and abducted seven people in the area.

Dahiru told the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Gyela that the incident occurred along Mubi – Gyela road last Tuesday.

“Kidnappers have terrorised our communities on a daily basis and they kidnap people at will in broad day and night.

“They killed two policemen last Tuesday who were on patrol along Mubi – Gyela road.

“As I m talking to you, three days ago they abducted five people in Kwaja and two in Sauda village,” Dahiru said.

He said that the kidnappers were hiding on top of some hills along Nigeria – Cameron border.

Dahiru said that the communities had lost millions of naira to kidnappers in ransoms.

DSP Sulaiman Nguruje, Spokesman, Adamawa Police Command, confirmed the incidence, saying that a team of security operatives were deployed to comb the area.

He appealed to the people of the state to report any suspicious and strange character to the nearest security outpost. (NAN)

