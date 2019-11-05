Interswitch moves into e-health with eChat acquisition

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

Digital payment company, Interswitch Limited, has acquired a health-based technology company, eClat Healthcare Limited to improve healthcare delivery in Africa.

The deal which was sealed last weekend saw Interswitch acquiring a 60 percent stake in the Nigerian health tech company, through the purchase of shares from current shareholders and subscription to new shares issued by the company.

Founded in 2012, eClat Healthcare Limited specializes in assisting healthcare service providers in planning, designing and operating their unique practices through the deployment of its bespoke healthcare technology platform, designed specifically for the healthcare environment in Africa.

eClat’s healthcare technology platform, consists of a core e-Clinic software, including electronic billing, immunization, ante-natal and care pathway functions, as well as a variety of additional specialist modules. Prior to the acquisition, eClat’s platform had become a leading Electronic Health Record, EHR platform used in over 250 public and private healthcare facilities in Nigeria.

Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Interswitch, Mr Mitchell Elegbe, said that Nigeria’s healthcare system currently lacks adequate funding and a national framework, leading to operational inefficiencies.

He promised that Interswitch’s strategic investment in healthcare technology aims to address these challenges by modernising the healthcare sector in Nigeria and eventually in Africa through its innovative products and services.

The combined product offerings of Interswitch and eClat are expected to, amongst other things, enable operators in the healthcare sector develop new capabilities, improve the efficiency of their core operations and facilitate seamless payments.

According to him, “due to the growing adoption of Interswitch’s healthcare product offerings by the operators, Interswitch’s healthcare technology platform aims to be one of the top industry platforms in Nigeria, which can be utilised as a major data source by healthcare policy makers for planning and efficiency improvements in the sector.

As a result of this acquisition, the combined healthcare technology solutions are expected to position the Interswitch group as a health-tech solution and payments provider of choice to the healthcare industry going forward”

Vanguard