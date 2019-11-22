INEC urges stakeholder collaboration to conclude Kogi Elections

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has urged stakeholders in the electoral space to cooperate with it in order to effectively conclude the supplementary election in Kogi West Senatorial District as well as the rerun election in the Ajaokuta Federal Constituency.

The Commission made the plea in a statement issued Thursday night in Abuja and signed by a National Commissioner and Chain of its Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye.

The statement reads; “The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC met today Thursday 21st November 2019 and fixed 30th November 2019 for the conduct of the Supplementary and re-run elections for Kogi West Senatorial District and Ajaokuta Federal Constituency respectively.

“At the conclusion of the court-ordered Kogi West Senatorial re-run election on 16th November 2019, supplementary polls were indicated by the Collation/Returning Officer for the Senatorial District, affecting 20 Registration Areas, 53 Polling Units and 46,767 Registered Voters spread across 7 Local Government Areas of the Senatorial District.

“In addition, the court ordered the conduct of Supplementary rerun poll in Ajaokuta Federal Constituency affecting 22 Polling Units. Collation procedures shall be in line with extant Guidelines for Collation at the Supplementary polls.

“The list of affected Registration Areas and Polling Units will be uploaded on our website and communicated to the stakeholders in the respective Registration Areas and Polling Units.

“We enjoin all the political parties and stakeholders to cooperate with the Commission for conclusive, free and credible elections in the affected areas”.

vanguard