Gov Ayade vows to empower skilled corps members

….Lauds Moses Teru’s contribution to community development

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

In an effort to reduce the unemployment in the country, Cross Rivers State Governor, Prof Ben Ayade has restated his willingness towards empowering Corps Members with specific entrepreneurial skills.

Ayade made the promise during the swearing-in ceremony for the 2019 Batch “C” Stream I Corps Members currently undergoing their Orientation Course at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Obubra, Cross Rivers State.

The governor represented by the Secretary to State Government, Barr Tina Agbor, stressed that the various skills the Corps Members would be exposed to during the period of their Orientation will greatly empower them to create wealth and become employers of labor instead of job seekers.

His words : “The State Government will continue to collaborate with the NYSC in the State to ensure that we expand your interest in skills acquisition.

” You are therefore to pay specific attention to all the skills that you will be exposed to within the three weeks Orientation Exercise,” he said.

Speaking further he said that the State Government will contribute to support and encourage Corps Members by fulfilling its statutory obligations to the scheme.

He also assured the Corps Members that this administration will also provide a peaceful atmosphere for optimal performance of Corps Members within available resources.

ALSO READ: Lagos council demolishes popular Ketu fruits Market for redevelopment

The governor reminded them of the efforts and contributions of Corps member Moses Teru, in identifying the need of his host community.

Adding that Teru was able to construct school furniture for more than 200 students and pupils of some school furniture for more than 200 students and pupils of some schools in Akamkpa LGA where he served his one-year mandatory national youth service.

He, therefore, charged them to replicate the same as soon as they get posted to their various places of primary assignment. He implored them to fully participate in the 2019 Calabar Carnival tagged ‘Humanity’.

Earlier, NYSC Cross River State Coordinator, Eddy Megwa, revealed that a total of 1,644 Corps Members, comprising 839 males and 805 females, were dully registered as directed by the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters.

He said that the Corps Members are already getting integrated into the regimented camp life and have remained committed and dedicated to all camp activities.

The coordinator charged the Corps Members to ensure that they make themselves available for the training that will be exposed to them.

He called on the Governor to urgently upgrade camp facilities, especially in the renovation of hostel accommodation and administrative blocks for the comfort of the entire camp community.

Vanguard News