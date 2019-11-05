Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has called on the 20 newly appointed commissioners to be honest, sincere and shun all corrupt practices as the present administration has zero-tolerance for corruption.

Ganduje, who made the call on Tuesday shortly after swearing in the commissioners, called on the new commissioners to be focused and initiate policies and programmes that would move the state forward.

“I want to use this opportunity to congratulate you on the new appointment but you are required to measure up to expectation and do all you can do to move Kano state to the next level,” he said,

The governor further charged the new commissioners to work with their permanent secretaries and directors to ensure effective service delivery, adding that they should ensure that the budget was implemented to the latter.

The governor, who said their appointments were based on their track record of service, urged them to contribute their quota towards the development of the state.

NAN recalled that on Tuesday, the state House of Assembly had screened and approved the commissioner-nominees out of which eight of the 20 were his immediate past commissioners.

Among the nominees that served in the last administration and retained their positions were the former Commissioner for Information, Mr Muhammed Garba, and that of Local Government Affairs, Alhaji Murtala Sule-Garu.

Others include Ibrahim Mukhtar, Musa Iliyasu-Kwankwaso, Kabiru Ibrahim-Getso, Shehu Na’Allah-Kura, Mukhtar Ishak-Yakasai and Muhammed Tahir-Adam.

The new commissioners were Ma’azu Magaji, who is now the commissioner of Works and Infrastructure, Nura Muhammad-Dankade for Budget and Planning, Zahra’u Umar-Muhammad, Women Affairs, Aminu Ibrahim-Tsanyawa, Sadiq Aminu-Wali, Muhammad Baffa-Takai and Kabiru Ado-Lakwaya.

The remaining were Mariya Mahmoud-Bunkure, Ibrahim Ahmad-Karaye, Mahmoud Muhammad-Dansantsi, Muhammad Sanusi-Sa’id and Lawan Abdullahi-Musa.

