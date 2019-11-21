Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

French zoo seeks red panda after breakout

On 6:14 pmIn Newsby

red panda+

A zoo in central France is searching for a runaway red panda which took advantage of heavy snowfall that brought down trees to climb from branch-to-branch out of its enclosure.

The hopes of the zoological park in Saint-Martin-la-Plaine in central France of recovering the furry mammal, which resembles a raccoon, were boosted after a motorist on Wednesday spotted the animal and alerted the police.

The three-year-old male escaped a week ago, “taking advantage of the damage caused by snowfall,” the zoo’s director Pierre Thivillon told AFP.

READ ALSO: Destroying our forests because of criminals

Its female partner did not follow it out of the enclosure.

“People who see it must warn us and try not to let it out of sight so that we can capture it,” said Thivillon.

The driver spotted the animal some 10 kilometres (six miles) from the zoo but the police and zoo staff have been unable to locate it.

Red pandas are unrelated to the more famous giant pandas. They are not bears and have their own taxonomically unique family called Ailuridae.

The shy creatures spend most of their time in trees and are not considered dangerous.

VANGUARD

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.