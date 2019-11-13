DSS ready to free Sowore, denies using live bullets on protesters

By Luminous Jannamike

Department of State Services (DSS) has said that it is ready to release detained convener of ‘Revolution Now’ movement, Omoyele Sowore.

Sowore has remained in security custody despite fulfilling conditions for the bail granted him by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Supporters of the detained activist had stormed the DSS headquarters over the continued detention.

They were, however, forced to abandon their demonstration when a truckload of DSS operatives arrived the scene to disperse them using showers of grounded pepper and gunshots in the air.

A journalist with The Guardian sustained injuries in the head and bruises on the right arm while several others; including pregnant women at the scene were manhandled by the operatives. Also Items such as phones and video cameras were also seized and smashed by the security personnel.

However, Peter Afunanya, spokesman of DSS, in a statement on Wednesday dismissed claims that operatives opened fire on protesters.

According to him, the Service conducted itself as a “professional and responsible organisation.”

He said the DSS initially allowed the protesters to gather but intervened when attempts were made to breach its facility.

The statement reads, “The DSS wishes to state that its operatives did not open fire on alleged protesters who had stormed its facility on 12th November, 2019.

“As a normal global security practice, the operatives stood in defence of their facility when some group of persons made unruly attempts to forcefully break into the place and effect the release of Omoloye Sowore.

“Despite serial and unwarranted provocations, the Service, as a professional and responsible Organisation, did not shoot at the so-called protesters. It could not have done so.

“For emphasis, the Service reiterates its avowed readiness to release Sowore once the processes are concluded. It maintains that the appropriate persons have still not turned up to take delivery of Sowore

“While all those that have so far shown up are not directly concerned with the matter and therefore unqualified, many others have either chosen to grandstand or politicise it to achieve hidden interests.

“In the last few days, the Service has continued to witness deliberate campaigns of calumny, threats and aspersions against it. It will not, for any reason, join issues with its mudslingers. The media is called upon to be neutral and remain champions of the truth.

“It is only appropriate that those who stood surety for Sowore present themselves and have him released to them.”