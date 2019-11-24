Court remands three men over alleged rape

By Shina Abubakar

Three men, Ogundeji Ridwan, 22, Tiamiyu Jelili, 25 and Asimiyu Olaitan, 20, arraigned before a magistrate court sitting in Osogbo for allegedly defiling a girl.

They were said to have unlawfully and indecently assaulted a girl whose age wasn’t known (name withheld) by unlawfully having carnal knowledge of her through rape.

According to the charge, the offence was committed on November 17, 2019, around 3pm at Ifon-Osun Area of Osun State.

The offences were contrary and punishable under sections 516, 358 and 360 of the criminal code cap 34 vol 2 laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

The accused who were arraigned on three-count bordering on conspiracy, rape and assault pleaded not guilty.

Defence Counsel,Okobe Najite applied for bail in the most liberal terms.

The Prosecutor, ASP Idoko John sought the discretion of the court as regards the bail application, urging the court to put cognisance, the fact that the victim is still in the hospital.

Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara in his ruling declined the bail application and ordered that the accused be remanded in Ilesa correctional centre and adjourned the case till February 29, 2020.