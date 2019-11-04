Burna Boy Wins ‘Best Africa Act’ Award at 2019 MTV EMA’s

By Ayo Onikoyi
Lagos, November 3, 2019 – Serial hitmaker Burna Boy has been announced as the winner of the Best Africa Act award at the 2019 MTV EMA’s.
Nigeria’s Hauwa Ojeifo wins first MTV Generation Change award(Opens in a new browser tab)
Burna who was nominated alongside fellow Nigerian, Teni the Entertainer, South Africa’s Prince Kaybee and Nasty C, Harmonize from Tanzania and Togo’s duo TooFan, took home the prestigious award at a star studded event held in Seville, Spain on Sunday, November 3rd, 2019.
With his 2019 MTV EMA win, Burna Boy joins an exclusive list of Nigerian superstar artistes who have won the much coveted international honour. Past Nigerian winners of the MTV EMA Best Africa Act award include 2Baba Idibia, D’Banj, Tiwa Savage and Davido.
Alex Okosi, Executive Vice President and Managing Director for Viacom International Media Networks Africa (VIMN Africa) and BET International commented: “African music continues to make significant contributions to global entertainment and culture. We are proud of and congratulate Burna Boy from Nigeria for winning the Best Africa Act at the 2019 MTV EMA which showcases and celebrates the best talent from the world.”
The 2019 awards show opened with pop superstar Dua Lipa delivering the first global stage performance of her new song “Don’t Start Now,” joined by a massive yellow wall of dancers. Following the performance, show host Becky G appeared in her first of many costumes to partake in a hilarious bilingual dialogue with herself that was a nod to the outstanding year in women-led and Latin music.
22-year-old Kevin Doe from Sierra Leone who is a self-taught engineer and entrepreneur was recognised as one of the 2019 MTV EMA Generation Change Award winners.
Nigeria’s Hauwa Ojeifo bags nomination in first-ever MTV EMA Generation Change Award(Opens in a new browser tab)
The “MTV EMA Generation Change Award” returned a second year to elevate and empower the fearless, original young people who are changing the world using music, creativity and innovation.
Five dynamic changemakers from around the globe were presented with the award during the “2019 MTV EMA” red carpet pre-show. The winners are among a generation of young people who are tackling the world’s toughest problems – including, climate change, economic imbalance and racial injustice.
South African TV Personality and rapper Boity Thulo walked the 2019 MTV EMA’s Red Carpet in Seville Spain. She joined Impulse winner Alice Matabane and BFF on an experience to remember after winning their Impulse competition on MTV Africa (DStv channel 130).
Highlights from the show included MTV EMA Host Becky G teaming up with Senegalese-American superstar Akon for the first global performance of their reggaeton smash “Como No.” The duo rolled down the runway-like stage on gliding carnival floats. The procession was marked with an explosion of colour, 54 dancers and a blend of instruments in a standout moment.
Legendary rock group Green Day delighted thousands of hardcore fans with an epic performance of their new single “Father of All” and punk classic “Basket Case.” The first-ever MTV EMA Rock Icon winner Liam Gallagher closed the show with a breathtaking performance of his new single “Once” and anthemic hit “Wonderwall” complete with string instruments and a band. The moment was a nod to Gallagher’s classic rock and roll style.
Additionally, MTV celebrated all the local EMA winners from different countries around the globe, from Nigeria, Spain to Latin America and Nigeria. Thirteen of the winners in attendance from their home countries were brought onto the stage for a tremendous in-show moment that showcased a truly global celebration of talent.
See complete list of winners and performances below:
FULL LIST OF “2019 MTV EMA” WINNERS
*indicates winner
BEST AFRICA ACT
*Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Prince Kaybee (South Africa)
TooFan (Toga)
Nasty C (South Africa)
Teni (Nigeria)
Harmonize (Tanzania)
BEST VIDEO
Ariana Grande thank u, next
Billie Eilish bad guy
Lil Nas X Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
Rosalía, J Balvin on Altura ft. El Guincho
*Taylor Swift ME! ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco
BEST ARTIST
Ariana Grande
J Balvin
Miley Cyrus
*Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST SONG
Ariana Grande 7 rings
*Billie Eilish bad guy
Lil Nas X Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
Post Malone, Swae Lee Sunflower
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Señorita
BEST COLLABORATION
BTS, Halsey Boy With Luv
Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus Old Town Road (Remix)
Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus Nothing Breaks Like a Heart
*Rosalía, J Balvin Con Altura ft. El Guincho
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Señorita
The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha Call You Mine
BEST NEW
Ava Max
*Billie Eilish
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Mabel
BEST POP
Ariana Grande
Becky G
Camila Cabello
*Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
BEST LIVE
Ariana Grande
*BTS
Ed Sheeran
P!NK
Travis Scott
BEST ROCK
*Green Day
Imagine Dragons
Liam Gallagher
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
BEST HIP-HOP
21 Savage
Cardi B
- Cole
*Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
BEST ALTERNATIVE
*FKA Twigs
Lana Del Rey
Solange
twenty one pilots
Vampire Weekend
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Marshmello
*Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
BEST PUSH
*Ava Max
Billie Eilish
CNCO
H.E.R.
Jade Bird
Juice WRLD
Kiana Ledé
Lauv
Lewis Capaldi
Lizzo
Mabel
Rosalía
BEST WORLD STAGE
Bebe Rexha Isle of MTV Malta 2019
Hailee Steinfeld Isle of MTV Malta 2018
*Muse Bilbao, Spain 2018
The 1975 Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
twenty one pilots Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
BEST LOOK
*Halsey
J Balvin
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Rosalía
BIGGEST FANS
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
*BTS
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST US ACT
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
*Taylor Swift
BEST UK ACT
Lewis Capaldi
Dave
Mabel
Ed Sheeran
*Little Mix
EMA GENERATION CHANGE HONOREES
Alfredo “Danger” Martinez, 33, Mexico
Shiden Tekle, 20, UK
Lisa RanRan Hu, 20, China
Kelvin Doe, 22, Sierra Leone
Jamie Margolin, 17, USA
FULL PERFORMANCE LIST
Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”
Mabel – “Don’t Call Me Up”
Niall Horan – “Nice to Meet Ya”
Akon feat. Becky G – “Como No”
Green Day – “Father of All,” Basket Case”
Halsey – “Graveyard”
Ava Max – “Torn,” “Sweet but Psycho”
Rosalía – “Di Mi Nombre”
NCT 127 – “Highway to Heaven”
Becky G – “24/7,” “Sin Pajama,” “Mayores”
Liam Gallagher – “Once,” “Wonderwall”