Burna Boy Wins ‘Best Africa Act’ Award at 2019 MTV EMA’s

By Ayo Onikoyi

Lagos, November 3, 2019 – Serial hitmaker Burna Boy has been announced as the winner of the Best Africa Act award at the 2019 MTV EMA’s.

Burna who was nominated alongside fellow Nigerian, Teni the Entertainer, South Africa’s Prince Kaybee and Nasty C, Harmonize from Tanzania and Togo’s duo TooFan, took home the prestigious award at a star studded event held in Seville, Spain on Sunday, November 3rd, 2019.

With his 2019 MTV EMA win, Burna Boy joins an exclusive list of Nigerian superstar artistes who have won the much coveted international honour. Past Nigerian winners of the MTV EMA Best Africa Act award include 2Baba Idibia, D’Banj, Tiwa Savage and Davido.

Alex Okosi, Executive Vice President and Managing Director for Viacom International Media Networks Africa (VIMN Africa) and BET International commented: “African music continues to make significant contributions to global entertainment and culture. We are proud of and congratulate Burna Boy from Nigeria for winning the Best Africa Act at the 2019 MTV EMA which showcases and celebrates the best talent from the world.”

The 2019 awards show opened with pop superstar Dua Lipa delivering the first global stage performance of her new song “Don’t Start Now,” joined by a massive yellow wall of dancers. Following the performance, show host Becky G appeared in her first of many costumes to partake in a hilarious bilingual dialogue with herself that was a nod to the outstanding year in women-led and Latin music.

22-year-old Kevin Doe from Sierra Leone who is a self-taught engineer and entrepreneur was recognised as one of the 2019 MTV EMA Generation Change Award winners.

The “MTV EMA Generation Change Award” returned a second year to elevate and empower the fearless, original young people who are changing the world using music, creativity and innovation.

Five dynamic changemakers from around the globe were presented with the award during the “2019 MTV EMA” red carpet pre-show. The winners are among a generation of young people who are tackling the world’s toughest problems – including, climate change, economic imbalance and racial injustice.

South African TV Personality and rapper Boity Thulo walked the 2019 MTV EMA’s Red Carpet in Seville Spain. She joined Impulse winner Alice Matabane and BFF on an experience to remember after winning their Impulse competition on MTV Africa (DStv channel 130).

Highlights from the show included MTV EMA Host Becky G teaming up with Senegalese-American superstar Akon for the first global performance of their reggaeton smash “Como No.” The duo rolled down the runway-like stage on gliding carnival floats. The procession was marked with an explosion of colour, 54 dancers and a blend of instruments in a standout moment.

Legendary rock group Green Day delighted thousands of hardcore fans with an epic performance of their new single “Father of All” and punk classic “Basket Case.” The first-ever MTV EMA Rock Icon winner Liam Gallagher closed the show with a breathtaking performance of his new single “Once” and anthemic hit “Wonderwall” complete with string instruments and a band. The moment was a nod to Gallagher’s classic rock and roll style.

Additionally, MTV celebrated all the local EMA winners from different countries around the globe, from Nigeria, Spain to Latin America and Nigeria. Thirteen of the winners in attendance from their home countries were brought onto the stage for a tremendous in-show moment that showcased a truly global celebration of talent.

See complete list of winners and performances below:

FULL LIST OF “2019 MTV EMA” WINNERS

*indicates winner

BEST AFRICA ACT

*Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Prince Kaybee (South Africa)

TooFan (Toga)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Teni (Nigeria)

Harmonize (Tanzania)

BEST VIDEO

Ariana Grande thank u, next

Billie Eilish bad guy

Lil Nas X Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Rosalía, J Balvin on Altura ft. El Guincho

*Taylor Swift ME! ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco

BEST ARTIST

Ariana Grande

J Balvin

Miley Cyrus

*Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST SONG

Ariana Grande 7 rings

*Billie Eilish bad guy

Lil Nas X Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Post Malone, Swae Lee Sunflower

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Señorita

BEST COLLABORATION

BTS, Halsey Boy With Luv

Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus Old Town Road (Remix)

Mark Ronson, Miley Cyrus Nothing Breaks Like a Heart

*Rosalía, J Balvin Con Altura ft. El Guincho

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Señorita

The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha Call You Mine

BEST NEW

Ava Max

*Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Mabel

BEST POP

Ariana Grande

Becky G

Camila Cabello

*Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

BEST LIVE

Ariana Grande

*BTS

Ed Sheeran

P!NK

Travis Scott

BEST ROCK

*Green Day

Imagine Dragons

Liam Gallagher

Panic! At The Disco

The 1975

BEST HIP-HOP

21 Savage

Cardi B

Cole

*Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

BEST ALTERNATIVE

*FKA Twigs

Lana Del Rey

Solange

twenty one pilots

Vampire Weekend

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

Marshmello

*Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

BEST PUSH

*Ava Max

Billie Eilish

CNCO

H.E.R.

Jade Bird

Juice WRLD

Kiana Ledé

Lauv

Lewis Capaldi

Lizzo

Mabel

Rosalía

BEST WORLD STAGE

Bebe Rexha Isle of MTV Malta 2019

Hailee Steinfeld Isle of MTV Malta 2018

*Muse Bilbao, Spain 2018

The 1975 Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

twenty one pilots Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

BEST LOOK

*Halsey

J Balvin

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Rosalía

BIGGEST FANS

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

*BTS

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST US ACT

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

*Taylor Swift

BEST UK ACT

Lewis Capaldi

Dave

Mabel

Ed Sheeran

*Little Mix

EMA GENERATION CHANGE HONOREES

Alfredo “Danger” Martinez, 33, Mexico

Shiden Tekle, 20, UK

Lisa RanRan Hu, 20, China

Kelvin Doe, 22, Sierra Leone

Jamie Margolin, 17, USA

FULL PERFORMANCE LIST

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

Mabel – “Don’t Call Me Up”

Niall Horan – “Nice to Meet Ya”

Akon feat. Becky G – “Como No”

Green Day – “Father of All,” Basket Case”

Halsey – “Graveyard”

Ava Max – “Torn,” “Sweet but Psycho”

Rosalía – “Di Mi Nombre”

NCT 127 – “Highway to Heaven”

Becky G – “24/7,” “Sin Pajama,” “Mayores”

Liam Gallagher – “Once,” “Wonderwall”

