Building Information Modeling will turn around built sector — CORBON

The Council of Registration of Builders of Nigeria (CORBON) says the Building Information Modeling (BIM) system will enable greater collaboration among stakeholders to develop the industry.

CORBON Registrar Peter Kuroshi made the observation in Abuja at the Builders’ Congress entitled: “BIM Agenda for Nigerian Construction Industry’’.

Kuroshi said that the congress was to create a platform where builders and other stakeholders in the sector could interact and deliberate on some topical issues that would bring about the transformation of the industry.

He noted that most professionals in the built industry operated in individual silos which had not been of help to promote the industry.

“This year the focus is on building information modeling, the future of construction because of the challenges that are prevalent in the sector, especially the professionals operating in silos.

“Everybody is doing his business, there is no collaboration, BIM principally promotes collaboration.

“It is a process that requires hardware and software that will drive building processes enabled by ICT.

“There is no way a project can be delivered on the basis of BIM without the input of all the professionals coming together, it is essentially about the digital representation of a project, including all the issues, changes or challenges.

“So, basically we are advocating for a disruption in the construction industry, a disruption that can bring about positive results that can lead to the construction industry giving value to Nigeria,’’ Kuroshi said.

According to him what the congress is meant to achieve is to trigger a discussion on a BIM mandate for Nigeria.

Mrs. Bolanle Araba, Chairman, College of Fellows of the Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB), said that the congress brought together all professionals in the built industry to brainstorm and deliberate about matters affecting the sector.

She urged all participants to use the occasion to a network to bring about the needed change in the industry.

Mr. Daha Muazu, former president of CORBON and chairman of the occasion, said that the model would help to assign specific roles and responsibility for all stakeholders in the built industry.

He also urged all participants to be patient and to know as much as they could about the system to be better equipped to do their jobs.

Prof. Kabir Bala, Chairman of CORBON said that understanding the dynamism of the construction industry and Building Information Modeling would be invaluable assets.

Kabir said that it afforded professionals in the industry the opportunity to improve their service delivery, enhance integrity, professionalism and upholding the ethics and conduct of the profession.

He, therefore, called on all participants to be keen listeners and build capacity around the model that would advance the industry and the nation.

vanguard