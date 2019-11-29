Breaking News
Translate

Britain will leave EU by January 31 – Boris Johnson

On 1:12 pmIn Foreignby
UK PM Johnson says Britain will leave EU by Jan. 31
Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said that Britain would leave the EU by Jan. 31 at the latest if his Conservative Party wins a majority in the election in two weeks’ time.

“If we can get a working majority then we will come on Jan. 31 at the absolute latest,” Johnson said.

READ ALSO: British Isis fighters to be ‘brought back to UK to face prosecution’

He also repeated his message that he saw no reason why Britain would need to extend the transition period after Brexit beyond the end of 2020.

Asked if he would rather be prime minister or have Britain leave the EU, he replied: “I would rather get us out of the EU. I can tell you that.”

Similarly, Johnson said that he would not say how many children he had, saying that he would not “put them on the pitch” ahead of the Dec. 12 election.

READ ALSO: Britain’s Johnson extends stop-and-search powers in anti-crime drive

“I love my children very much, but they are not standing at this election, and I am not, therefore, going to comment,” said Johnson, whose colorful love life has attracted tabloid attention in the past.

“I am not going to put them on to the pitch in this election.”

When asked if he was going to have more children, Johnson, 55, who is living at Downing Street with his partner Carrie Symonds after separating from his wife last year, said: “I’m not going to get into discussions (on this).”

vanguard

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!