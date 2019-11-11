Benue govt queries 20 LG Directors over poor immunization exercise

…..Inaugurates Taskforce on immunisation

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Benue state government has issued queries to 20 Directors in selected Local Government Areas, LGAs, of the state over poor performances during immunisation exercises in the said LGAs.

Executive Secretary of Benue State Primary HealthCare Board, Dr. Bem Ageda made this known during measles and meningitis campaign interactive sessions with stakeholders in Makurdi.

He said the Board would not rest until it attained desire improvement and successes in routine immunization exercises in the state.

According to him, “20 Directors in some local government areas have been issued queries due to poor performances in the past but already the state government has inaugurated a task force on immunization headed by the Deputy Governor, Mr. Benson Abounu to ensure that we meet set targets.

“Even a contributory monitoring framework that will monitor and sanction local government areas which perform poorly during immunisation exercises has also been put in place.”

Dr. Ageda also intimated that a Routine Immunisation Agency had been inaugurated with the objective of enhancing good performance during immunisation exercises.

He urged stakeholders to join forces to record greater successes during the measles and meningitis immunisation exercise stressing that the benefit to the wellbeing of the benefiting children was enormous.

The Executive Secretary urged parents to present their children and wards between the ages of nine months and five years for immunization to avert negative health consequences in the future.

