Bayelsa guber: We have no issue with Jonathan- PDP

Says Secondus not under pressure to resign

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has denied having any axe to grand with former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan over the poor showing by the party in the refent ly conducted governorship election in Bayelsa state.

The party also said its national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus is not facing pressure to quit as has been speculated in some quarters.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan stated this yesterday shortly after a late meeting of the party’s National Working Committee which held at the Legacy House, Maitama, Abuja.

There have been reports of possible sanctions for Jonathan in the wake of the defeat suffered by the PDP last Saturday in Bayelsa, with the election of All Progressives Congress, APC, David Lyon as governor of the oil-rich state.

According to the publicity scribe, “the issue of President Goodluck Jonathan did not come up at this meeting and it was not discussed. You must know about the procedure and processes in our party. If we do not have a report or an issue before us, we cannot delve into it. As we speak now, we do not have any matter concerning President Jonathan before the party,” he said.

“The national chairman is not under any pressure except the fact that we believe that democracy is gradually being killed by this government and we believe that as the main opposition party, we have a responsibility to salvage democracy.

“Talking about division within the NWC, all of us are here. Virtually everybody was here and we discussed freely,” Ologbondiyan added.

Asked for what transpired at the meeting, Ologbondiyan continued: “We deliberated on the elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states at the highest level of the party led by the national chairman.

“We have taken a decision to go to court long before now but beyond that, we are going to take other measures which the national chairman will address tomorrow (today).

“We have not done a post mortem of the elections. We have only weighed the circumstances that surrounded the election.

“We have also looked at the global condemnation of the elections as held on Saturday. We have reviewed the role of INEC and the role played by security agencies. Formally the party will come up with a position. But whether we have done anything internally within the party, we have not gotten there,” he added.