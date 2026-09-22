FG inaugurates 10-man panel on Niger NSCDC deaths

…Govt institutions must not be places of death, FG declares

…Warns against evidence tampering, says no officer will be shielded

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA — The Federal Government on Tuesday inaugurated a 10-member Independent Investigative Committee to probe the deaths of 37 suspected illegal miners in the custody of the Niger State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC.

Inaugurating the panel in Abuja, the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, declared that government institutions must never become places of death, assuring Nigerians that no officer found culpable would be shielded.

Tunji-Ojo said the government received reports on September 17, 2026, that the 37 persons detained by the NSCDC in connection with suspected illegal mining had died in custody.

“No life should be lost in the custody of the State. This is not who we are. This is not what President Bola Ahmed Tinubu stands for.

“This administration was elected on the premise that every Nigerian life matters, and that security must be provided with humanity, professionalism and respect for human rights,” he said.

The minister expressed condolences to the families of the deceased, the government and people of Niger State and other Nigerians affected by the incident, describing it as one of the lowest moments in recent memory.

He said that following President Tinubu’s directive for a comprehensive, transparent and unhindered investigation, he ordered the immediate suspension of the Niger State Commandant of the NSCDC and all officers on arrest, investigation, legal, station and guard duties between September 15 and 17.

“They remain suspended pending the outcome of this investigation,” he said.

According to the minister, the committee is expected to establish the identities of the deceased and document the circumstances surrounding their arrest and detention.

It will also determine, through appropriate medical and forensic examinations, the cause and manner of death, as well as investigate whether negligence, misconduct, complicity or any breach of duty occurred.

The panel is further expected to recommend appropriate disciplinary measures, compensation where applicable and steps to prevent a recurrence.

Tunji-Ojo named retired Deputy Director-General of the Department of State Services, Jonathan Kure, as chairman of the committee, while a former Director-General of the Nigeria Law School, Prof. Isa Hayatu Chiroma, will serve as secretary.

Other members are retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police, Hosea Hassan Karma; Professor of Histopathology and former Chief Medical Director of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Prof. Olayinka Buhari; a representative of the Minna Emirate Council; a representative of the Niger State Government; National Secretary of the Miners Association of Nigeria, Alhaji Liman Sulaiman; lawyer and human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju; Mrs Zainab Suleiman Okino of Blueprint Newspaper; and public affairs analyst, Dr George Agbakahi.

The minister said the committee had full authority to co-opt experts, access facilities and documents, visit relevant locations, conduct forensic examinations and receive memoranda from members of the public.

He gave the panel two weeks to complete its assignment and submit its report.

Tunji-Ojo also directed the NSCDC leadership and all relevant officers to cooperate fully with the investigation and ensure that all records and material evidence relating to the incident were preserved.

Warning against interference with the probe, he said any attempt to destroy or conceal evidence, intimidate witnesses or obstruct the committee would be treated as a serious offence.

“To Nigerians, I say this: we owe you the truth. This Committee will give you the truth. No officer, no matter how highly placed, will be shielded if found culpable,” he declared.

The minister appealed to the families of the deceased to remain calm and patient, assuring them that the government would not abandon them.

Responding on behalf of the committee, Kure described the assignment as a call to national service rather than a mere appointment.

He assured Nigerians that the panel would conduct the investigation with open minds and without sentiments or media pressure, promising that its findings would be delivered with its integrity intact.