Armed robbers murder guard after removing his teeth in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson

DARE devil armed robbers on Sunday removed the teeth and murdered in cold blood a 27-year old guard, identified as Moses who was working with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC) Station, in Akure, the Ondo State capital

Vanguard learnt that the guard was attacked by the bandits at about 130am while sleeping.

Sources said that the bandits were furious when they could not get cash from all the rooms searched on arrival at the station and vent their anger on the deceased by forcefully removing his teeth before he was shot at close range.

He was said to have also been matcheted by the bandit at the gas station situated at Onyearugbulem road at Shagari Village in the metropolis.

They reportedly broke the burglary proof and iron doors in search of cash on arrival at the station.

Speaking with newsmen, one of the attendants who spoke in confidence said “We just came to work as usual this morning, only for us to see that some people have burgled our filling station by gaining entrance forcefully.

“We also noticed blood by the side of the station and saw the security guard (Moses) already dead and with his touch light, so we quickly raised the alarm.

“The robbers broke the office of the Manager and destroyed the things inside the place. During the process of looking for money they ransacked everywhere in the office” he said.

One of the resident in the area said the hoodlums must have entered silently into the petrol station to carry out the criminal act.

“It was surprising for us to wake up this morning to find out that they robbed the NNPC filling station and killed one of the night guards on duty.

“None of us noticed that armed robbers were on operation here yesterday (Sunday) even to the extent that they had to break a burglary to gain entrance and it was even dark.

“This is a sad incident, it is just unfortunate they sacrificed the young security guard and sent him to an early grave.

“If he had known he would have run for his life since he was not armed because with the way he was killed the guard must have struggled with the robbers”.

The supervisors of the gas station said the matter had been reported to the police.

“I am sorry we cannot talk over the incident but we have just reported the case to the police and we have written our statement about it”, she said.

Police image-maker, Femi Joseph confirmed the killing of the guard noting that investigation had commenced.

Joseph said the corpse of the murdered guard had been deposited at the morgue of the state specialist hospital in Akure for autopsy.