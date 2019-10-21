We are battle ready for kidnappers, robbers — Abia CP

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mr Ene Okon, has assured the people of the state that the Police Command is well prepared to ensure that law-abiding citizens sleep with both eyes closed.

Okon made this assurance when the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing, Abia State Chapter, led by its leader, Comrade Okey Paul Nwankwo, paid him a courtesy visit at the Command Headquarters, Umuahia.

The CP, who commended the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing for the visit, assured that the state will have a peaceful and crime-free festive period as Christmas approaches.

Okon also assured Ohanaeze that the current secured Abia which they are enjoying is just a tip of the iceberg, as the police have mapped out strategies towards combating crime to a standstill in Abia.

Earlier, Comrade Okey Paul Nwankwo said they came to appreciate the State Police Command on how it has been able to tackle violent crimes such as kidnapping, cultism and armed robbery.

He commended the CP for reforming the Special Anti Robbery Squad led by SP Johnbull Obioguru, stressing that kidnappers, cultists and armed robbers have either been apprehended or relocated to other states.

Nwankwo said; “The incessant kidnapping and armed robbery for which Aba, Isiala-Ngwa, Ukwa and Obingwa were known for are fast becoming a thing of the past since the arrest of the notorious ‘Ghost Sienna Boys’ and other kidnapping gangs by the SARS in Abia Command.

“Before the Advent of SP Johnbull Obioguru, several cult groups, especially the Aiye, Aro and Vikings, had taken over the streets of Aba and its environs, robbing and raping their victims in broad daylight.

“These were days when particular Green Sienna Vehicle terrorized the state, kidnapping residents along Okpu Umobu and environs. The fear of the SARS Commander in Abia, SP Johnbull Obioguru, is the beginning of wisdom for the kidnappers, drug cartels and armed robbers operating in the State as most of them have either been apprehended or relocated to other states.”

The Ohanaeze Youths said it is aware of what it termed the campaign of calumny against the CP and the SARS, but urged them not to relent.

