Police arrest four suspected kidnappers, recover five stolen vehicles in Ebonyi

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested four suspected kidnappers and recovered five stolen vehicles in a recent operation.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Joshua Ukandu, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad first arrested two suspects, Chinedu Okorie and Okpaga Chibueze, at Nwagana Guest House, Umuhuali, Ishielu Local Government Area. A Lexus car (Registration Number LSR 895 DB) was recovered during the raid.

Ukandu said the suspects made confessional statements that led police operatives to Abuja, where two additional suspects, Stanley Benson Agada and Joshua Noah Olatunji, were apprehended. The operation also led to the recovery of four additional stolen vehicles:

Toyota Corolla (Reg. No. KWL 141 CE)

Toyota Highlander Jeep (Reg. No. LSD 589 JX)

Toyota Venza (Reg. No. LXR 272 JH)

Toyota Sienna Bus (Reg. No. RSH 196 DF)

The recovered vehicles have been positively identified by their rightful owners, who were victims of kidnapping. Arrangements are underway to return the vehicles following due process.

Investigation is ongoing, with efforts to apprehend other fleeing members of the syndicate. The arrested suspects will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of the investigations.

SP Ukandu added that Commissioner of Police, Ebonyi State Command, CP Adaku Uche-Anya, reaffirmed the command’s commitment to eradicating criminal elements and restoring lasting peace and security. Members of the public are urged to continue providing timely information to assist police operations.