Video: Gov. Obiano speaks on Onitsha tanker fire

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra, has sympathised with the family of a woman and her child burnt to death in a truck accident in Onitsha, the commercial city of the state.

It would be recalled that the tanker had an accident and spilled its product which subsequently caused the fire outbreak.

Reacting to the fire accident at the Ochanja market, the second biggest market in Onitsha, Obiano directed owners of properties affected by the tragic accident, including shop owners, to report at the Conference Room of the Secretary to the State Government on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.

He said the meeting would enable the state government know how to assist them.

Obiano who spoke in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment Don Adinuba said that a panel would be set up immediately to determine the cause of the accident.

Adinuba also said the panel would ascertain why the firemen could not put out the fire and how the condition of the victims can be ameliorated.

Obiano prayed for the repose of the souls of the woman and child who died in the accident, adding that the Anambra State Government would assist their families in their burials.

Vanguard

Watch the video of the raging fire below: