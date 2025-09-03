Onitsha South Landlords raise alarm over rising kidnappings, demand security overhaul

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – The Onitsha South Landlords Association Forum (OSLAF) has raised alarm over the growing spate of kidnappings and abductions in Anambra State, calling on security agencies to urgently overhaul the state’s security architecture.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Chief Nzeako Obidigbo, and Secretary, Chief Kingsley Chukwuemeka, the group described the situation in Onitsha South, particularly the Fegge axis, as alarming and urged Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, and other security agencies to act swiftly.

They also called on the Chairman of Onitsha South Local Government Area, Chief Emeka Orji, the Onitsha Police Area Commander, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Fegge Division, and the Department of State Services (DSS) to rise to the occasion and restore order.

According to OSLAF, no fewer than three kidnap cases were recorded in Fegge within one week.

On August 11, a man was abducted at Port Harcourt Road by Miss Elems, alongside his car, by gunmen armed with AK-47 rifles and operating in a tricycle.

On August 13, another victim, Stanley Nwatu, was kidnapped at the same spot, taken away with his Toyota Corolla, and later released after paying over N2 million ransom.

On August 15, a five-man gang dressed in military camouflage snatched another Toyota Corolla from its owner at Obosi Street, Fegge.

The most recent incident occurred when kidnappers, operating in a Sienna bus, blocked a victim along Port Harcourt Road near Uga Street. Eyewitnesses said the gunmen, armed with AK-47 rifles and posing as security operatives, handcuffed the man and forced him into their vehicle before speeding off towards Upper Iweka.

OSLAF lamented that despite repeated warnings, the police had yet to take decisive action, accusing officers of mounting roadblocks mainly to extort money from tricycle operators rather than engaging in intelligence-driven operations.

The association proposed the construction of gates at nine entry and exit points in Fegge — including Niger, Uga, Premier, Port Harcourt Road, Upper Iweka, Ochanja, Emordi via Bida Road, Modebe via Bida, and Sokoto/Haruna — to check the movement of criminals in and out of the area.

“Fegge is a small but densely populated community with about 1.5 million residents. With proper security measures, violent crimes would become a thing of the past,” the group stated.

They further disclosed that in the last six weeks, more than five victims had been kidnapped in Onitsha, with heavy ransoms paid while their stolen cars remained unrecovered.

Decrying what it described as a total collapse of security in Fegge, OSLAF called for a state of emergency on security in Onitsha and warned that residents may embark on protests if decisive action is not taken and further kidnappings occur.