VerifyMe backs NIMC on compulsory NIN for SIM registration

Identity management and work history reporting platform, VerifyMe Nigeria, has backed the recent directive by the National Communication Commission (NCC) that registration for new Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards will now require the presentation of the National Identity Number (NIN).

The NCC explained that the directive was part of efforts “towards engendering the security of lives and property for the economic development of the country.”

CEO, VerifyMe Nigeria, Esigie Aguele, says the NCC was right, adding that integrating NIN into the SIM registration process would enhance growth, but deepen trust among stakeholders across the telecom value chain.

He said: “The NCC directive demonstrates that identity management is the foundation of sustainable security that will promote growth in all industries. In anticipation of this we at VerifyMe had developed a platform where all Telcos can plug their customer acquisition processes.”

“With a population of about 190 million, the number of active telephone lines in the country is currently at 175 million representing a teledensity of 91.65 percent. Internet users stand at 122.6 million while broadband penetration is 35 per cent.

“Overall investment in the Nigerian telecoms sector is over $70 billion with 11.39 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) coming from the sector alone. So, against the background of such significant investment and the pervasive impact of the sector on both the national economy and everyday life of citizens, it is only reasonable to put in place regulatory interventions that will ensure we have credible subscriber data.”

He added that as partners to the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), the government body responsible for the issuance of national identity numbers, VerifyMe Nigeria has been at the forefront of redefining the ID Verification space in Nigeria leveraging on technology.

