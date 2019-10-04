Breaking News
UEFA Europa League round-up

Round up from Matchday 2 of the 2019/2020 UEFA Europa League all over Europe.

Sevilla emerged victorious in Group A with former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez on target against APOEL who suffered a second loss.

FC Copenhagen drew 1-1 in a cross-border derby in Sweden against Malmo to lead Group B with four points, the same as Dynamo Kiev who drew 0-0 in Lugano.

Humble Spanish outfit Getafe have six points from two games in Group C with Angel scoring twice in Krasnodar while Basel are second after a 2-2 draw away to Turkish club Trabzonspor.

PSV Eindhoven are another club on maximum points from two games after a comfortable 4-1 victory away to Rosenborg in Group D.

In the same group, Sporting came from a goal down to beat Austrian minnows LASK 2-1 in Lisbon. Scottish champions Celtic moved top of Group E as they avenged a UEFA Champions League third qualifying defeat against Romanian side Cluj, winning 2-0 in Glasgow.

Lazio beat French club Rennes in the same group to get off the mark after losing to Cluj. Group G looks like being a real dogfight with all four sides on three points after Feyenoord’s 2-0 win over Porto and Young Boys beating Steven Gerrard’s Rangers 2-1.

Jens Toornstra and Rick Karsdorp scored for Feyenoord in a lively second half. Bulgaria’s Ludogorets remained 100 percent in Group H with a 3-0 win away to Hungary’s Ferencvaros.

Espanyol are second with four points after their win in Russia. In Group I, Wolfsburg drew 1-1 in St Etienne to stay top alongside Gent who also drew 1-1 away to Oleksandriya.

Group J has Roma and Wolfsburg leading after their 1-1 draw. A stoppage-time winner by Willy Boly gave Wolves a 1-0 win away to Besiktas ——- their first points in Group K.

Slovan Bratislava and Braga drew 2-2 to move to four points.

