Saudi treats 8,000 eye patients, conducts 694 surgeries in Nigeria

The volunteer medical campaign by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to combat blindness and its causes said it diagnosed and treated 8,000 patients of eye-related free of charge in Ibadan.

The Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, Adnan Bostaji, disclosed on Friday in a statement he signed in Abuja.adding that the campaign also conducted 694 surgeries in the area.

Bostaji said that the surgeries were done to remove cataract and glaucoma, alongside other minor surgical operations.

He said that the programme was funded by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, in collaboration with Al-Basar International Foundation.

He said: About 8,000 patients were diagnosed, treated and medicine given to them.

“In addition,694 surgeries were done to remove cataract and glaucoma, alongside other minor surgical operations and more than 1000 reading glasses were distributed to patients.

“The surgeries were done by a number of consultants, surgeons and ophthalmologists.”

Bostaji said that the campaign was to strengthen and enhance the excellent historical ties between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, based on friendliness and mutual cooperation.

He expressed gratitude to Nigerian authorities, comprising the Government and the private sectors, for their cooperation and for the organisers of the campaign for making the task successful.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia had on Oct. 5, launched the campaign for combating blindness and its causes in Nigeria and to offer treatment.

The campaign, comprising is expected to move to Lafia, Nasarawa state on Oct.13 to Oct.19, Gombe, Oct.22 to Oct.28 and Damaturu, Nov.30 to Dec. 6.

The campaign will be coordinated with the local government authorities in the affected states.

Vanguard Nigeria News