Over 3000 undergo eye surgeries, treatment in Imo oil communities – SEPLAT

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri- Over 3000 residents of the oil communities in Imo state would undergo eye surgeries, treatment and provision of reading glasses to the eye patients in the state.

This was disclosed at the NNPC/SEPLAT energy opening ceremony for “eye can see” health programme for oil communities held in Owerri on Thursday.

According to the Chief Upstream Investment officer, Bala Wunti, described it as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility, CSR, to the host communities.

Wunti who was represented by Mrs Wilson Halimat, said: “This programme is part of our a social responsible business. We are sensitive to the needs of our people. In NNPC we will continue to do more on cooporate Social Responsibility, CRS, we have done a lot in health, education and many more areas. The Eye can see is programme has provide health care to over 96,000 patients they have been administered to.”

Also, the managing Director of Seplat Energy, Mrs Ibi-Ada Itotoi, said: “The NNPC/Seplat Energy JV kicked-off the Eye Can See Programme 2023 (Eastern Asset) on 5th October, 2023 in Owerri, Imo State. The initiative is the signature Corporate Social Responsibility healthcare programme of the NNPC/Seplat Energy JV, designed to provide quality eye care for people in its host communities.

“The programme which is targeted at men, women and children with eye problems aims to ensure the provision of free eye care, visual aid and surgical treatment for Cataract within NNPC/SEPLAT operational communities. This is in line with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3, purposed to deliver Good Health and Well Being, to ensure healthy lives and promote wellbeing of all at all ages.”

“Other objectives of the Eye Can See initiative include to provide free optical treatment at all levels to members of the communities, reduce cases of permanent loss of vision, provide free reading glasses and treat other related eye problems, educate patients on ways to care for the eyes and how to detect Glaucoma and also educate patients on lifestyle changes required to reduce the rates of Hypertension & Diabetes.”

“The initiative which commenced 12 years ago has delivered 96,411 eye treatments, dispensed 45,074 reading glasses and performed 4,218 surgeries. In the JV’s Eastern Asset, where the programme was introduced in 2017, 16,546 persons have been screened, 7,737 Eye glasses dispensed and 577 surgeries performed. The ongoing programme is planned to screen 3,000 persons, perform 150 Cataract surgeries and provide 2000 reading glasses, she said.

In his remark, the Commissioner for Niger Delata Affairs, Henry Okafor, said: “We are very happy this programme is ongoing. Imo govt appreciates company is doing very well. We thank Seplat for keeping their promise. This will bring tje community and seplat together. I advise SEPLAT, whenever you are doing let us know for our documentation. So that we can defend you when our people say you are doing nothing.”