Saudi Arabia conducts life-saving Cardiac Surgeries in Kano

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has successfully concluded its voluntary medical outreach for open-heart surgery and cardiac catheterization in Kano, Nigeria.

The five-day campaign, which ran from August 18 to 22, 2025, brought together a 25-member team of highly skilled Saudi medical volunteers who performed dozens of complex procedures with remarkable success.

The team conducted a number of open-heart surgeries and cardiac catheterizations, all of which were completed successfully, bringing renewed hope to patients and their families. The initiative reflects Saudi Arabia’s continued humanitarian efforts through KSrelief, which has been at the forefront of delivering critical medical interventions and aid to vulnerable communities across the globe.

This project in Kano is part of KSrelief’s broader global program of voluntary medical interventions that have made significant impacts in many countries. In Yemen, the center’s teams carried out dozens of open-heart surgeries and over 140 cardiac catheterizations in Mukalla. In Tanzania, KSrelief specialists performed pediatric open-heart surgeries, offering life-saving treatment to children who otherwise lacked access to advanced cardiac care. In Mauritania, the center pioneered 37 minimally invasive laparoscopic heart surgeries, a rare and costly procedure in many parts of Africa. Similar missions have been conducted in Indonesia, where open-heart surgeries were performed in Medan; in Uzbekistan, where more than 80 procedures were carried out in Tashkent; and in Tajikistan, where the center’s volunteers completed 15 open-heart surgeries and over 130 catheterizations in Dushanbe earlier this year.

These interventions, praised for their precision and success rates, not only save lives but also strengthen Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian footprint through medical diplomacy. Officials emphasized that the Kano project, like those before it, was designed to alleviate suffering, provide quality healthcare at no cost to patients, and demonstrate the Kingdom’s readiness to support communities in need across continents.