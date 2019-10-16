Robbers kill policeman, injure school head in Edo

By Alemma-Ozioruva Aliu

GUNMEN suspected to be armed robbers have reportedly killed a police sergeant identified as Yusuf Igoche and injured a school principal who he was escorting but he has been rushed to the University of Benin teaching Hospital (UBTH).

It was gathered that the incident happened around 3 pm on Tuesday at the Benin Bypass while Igoche with force number F/462248 was escorting his principal to Lagos.

The gunmen who were said to have come out of surrounding bushes rained bullets on the Lexus GX470 Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) conveying Igoche and the school principal.

The Commissioner of Police, DanMalam Muhammed who confirmed the death yesterday said they were on their way to Lagos from Enugu when they ran into an ambush.

“They are coming from Enugu, the police sergeant was on escort with the principal. They ran into an ambush of armed robbers. He came out against them but unfortunately he lost his life,” he said

Muhammed said the case is under investigation and a formal report has been made to the Edo state command on the incident.”We are investigating as am talking to you I just sent a combined team of police officers into the bush now.

They followed them and they abandoned their car and a lot of things are recovered from the car. So I told them to smoke the forest they used long-range tear gas. When they saw our police they entered into the bush but they didn’t know the road and immediately they reached a dead end they abandoned the car there.

Our men went there yesterday but I sent them back today again because there is the possibility that they will come out because wherever criminals operated and succeeded there is almost one hundred per cent possibility that they will come back,” he said.

