By Temisan Amoye, Lagos

Brendan Rodgers Leicester City continued their impressive premier league form, steamrolling Southampton 9-0, equalling the premier league record for largest win. A record earlier set by Manchester United in a 9-0 victory against Ipswich Town at Old Trafford in 1995.

Leicester City took the trip to The Saint Mary’s Stadium against Southampton in a Friday night kick-off. Left-back Ben Chilwell tapped in the opener for the Foxes in the 10th minute. Things would get worse for Southampton, as Ryan Bertrand received a red card in the 12th minute, as VAR confirmed a rash tackle on Ayoze Perez.

The sending off helped boost Leicester passing and control of the game, pinning Southampton back in their half. Belgian midfielder, Youri Tielemans grabbed the foxes second in the 17th minute. Less than three minutes later, Perez made it 3-0, after a quick one-two with Tielemans.

It was one-way traffic from there for Leicester who dominated possession, Saints fullback, Jan Valery would test Schmeichel with a shot, but it was a comfortable save for the goalkeeper.

Ayoze Perez grabbed Leicester’s fourth with a shot to the top left corner, after receiving a great cross into the box from Chilwell. In-form striker Jamie Vardy wasn’t left out of the goal-fest, he scored his first of the night, and Leicester’s fifth in the 45th minute, driving his shot into the roof of the net.

Ralph Hasenhuttl made a double change for Southampton at half time, replacing striker Danny Ings with defender Jack Stephens and taking out defender Vestergaard for midfielder Danso, in a bid to limit the damage.

The subs made no difference as Ayoze Perez scored his first hat-trick for Leicester City, making it 6-0. A minute later Ben Chilwell added another assist to his tally, holding off Bednarak long enough to get his cross across to Vardy, who scored his second of the night to make it 7-0.

Schmeichel made a great save to deny Nathan Redmond and Southampton from getting on the scoresheet.

English midfielder James Maddison made it 8-0 with a well-struck freekick. Leicester City were awarded a penalty in the 3rd minute of extra time for a needless slide on Vardy, and the striker scored Leicester’s ninth and final goal. Joining teammate Perez on the hat-trick list.

This impressive victory is the highlight of an impressive season for Rodger’s Leicester, who are sitting in 2nd, five points off leaders Liverpool. Boasting an impressive goal difference of +17, after scoring 25 goals and conceding 8 goals in 10 games.

Also, the arrival of Rodgers has seen key Leicester players and signings perform impressively for the Foxes, With striker Jamie Vardy leading the goalscorers chart with 9 goals this season, and scoring more goals than any premier league player since the arrival of Rodgers. With midfielders Ndidi, Tielemans and Maddison continuing their impressive form from last season.

Caglar Soyuncu, Harvey Barnes, Schmeichel, Chilwell have all contributed to Leicester’s impressive showing this season, with the foxes comfortably holding down a top 4 spot, and could very well go on to challenge for the title, should they maintain this red hot form.

Next for Leicester is the EFL Cup tie against Burton Albion, where Brendan Rodger’s men will be hoping for a comfortable win, meanwhile Southampton face a daunting trip to the Etihad to square off against Man City. This heavy defeat sees Southampton drop into the relegation zone, courtesy of a negative goal difference of -16, scoring 9 goals and conceding 25.

Vanguard News