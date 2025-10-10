10 Premier League player records that may never be broken

(L-R) Frank Lampard and John Terry

By Oluwaseyifunmi Awobiyi

The Premier League is a theatre of the spectacular, a place where legends are born and footballing limits are constantly pushed.

But amidst the ever-evolving modern game, a few iconic records still stand tall — some so extraordinary, they may never be broken.

1. In the 2007/08 season, Cristiano Ronaldo achieved one of the most dominant individual years in Premier League history — winning the Premier League title, Golden Boot, PFA Player of the Year, FWA Player of the Year, Premier League Player of the Season, and the Ballon d’Or.

2. Erling Haaland didn’t just adapt to the Premier League — he took it by storm. In just his first 8 matches, the Norwegian striker netted three hat-tricks, setting a record for the fastest to that mark.

3. With 260 Premier League goals, Alan Shearer remains the league’s top scorer, a record unbroken since his retirement in 2006. He achieved this while playing for Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United.

4. In Leicester City’s fairytale 2015/16 title season, Jamie Vardy scored in 11 consecutive matches, breaking Ruud van Nistelrooy’s long-standing record of 10.

5. In Chelsea’s dominant 2004/05 season under Mourinho, Petr Čech kept 24 clean sheets, a record that still stands.

6. Edwin van der Sar holds the record for the most consecutive clean sheets in Premier League history, 14 matches in a row for Manchester United during the 2008/09 season. During that run, he went an astonishing 1,311 minutes without conceding a single goal.

7. While playing for Southampton, Sadio Mané scored the fastest hat-trick in Premier League history — three goals in under three minutes against Aston Villa.

8. Frank Lampard scored 177 Premier League goals, most of them for Chelsea — a number unmatched by any other midfielder.

9. John Terry wasn’t just a defensive stalwart; he also scored 41 Premier League goals, the most by any defender in league history. Modern centre-backs are less involved in attacking set pieces and more focused on distribution and positioning.

10. Ryan Giggs holds the record for most Premier League titles by a single player, 13 English first-flight titles with Manchester United.