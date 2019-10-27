Our mega rally, a red card for Bello – PDP

Dirisu Yakubu -Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said on Sunday the crowd of people that attended the official flag-off of its governorship campaign in Lokoja, Kogi State capital, is a resounding declaration by the people to kick out Governor Yahaya Bello out of the office on November 16.

The party, in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, added that the crowd “is also an unmistaken demonstration of the fact that Kogi remains a home to the PDP, which will further manifest in PDP’s landslide victory in the November 16 election.”

It said: “The party notes that the earthshaking jubilation and ovation that greeted the PDP candidate, Engr. Musa Wada and his running mate, Hon. Sam Aro, established the people’s confidence and preference for the PDP and its candidate, over and above Yahaya Bello, who has failed them on all fronts.

“The PDP has been made aware of the gloom, hopelessness, and dejection in the Bello camp, which is depleting by the day, following Engr. Wada’s soaring popularity and acceptability across the voting demography across Kogi state.

“Yahaya Bello is gradually coming to terms with the fact that he will soon found himself standing alone to face his inevitable prize for failure and disdain for the people of Kogi State.

“Governor Bello now knows that the people of Kogi State cannot be intimidated by threats of violence neither can they be bought, enticed or beguiled with filthy offers. They have since made up their minds to repay Bello in his own coin for the pain and anguish he inflicted on them in the last four years and nothing can change this resolve.

“The only thing that is collectively paramount to the people of Kogi State is that Yahaya Bello is voted out to make way for a purposeful, people-oriented and transparent administration under Engr. Wada.”

The PDP further urged the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC), and security forces to resist any attempt to make them compromise on the integrity of the electoral process.

Vanguard