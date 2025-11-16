Ex-Kogi Governor, Idris Wada joins APC, collects membership card in Dekina

Idris Wada, a former governor of Kogi State, has formally left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wada received his APC membership card on Saturday at a brief ceremony held at his country home in Odu, Dekina Local Government Area.

David Alfred-Dogwo, the former governor’s media aide, described the occasion as the start of a new chapter in Wada’s political life and said the move is likely to strengthen the APC’s presence in Kogi East.

“The brief but significant ceremony marks Capt. Wada’s formal entry into the APC and signals a new chapter in his political journey,” Alfred-Dogwo said. “The event drew party leaders, supporters and well-wishers from across the local government. Capt. Wada’s defection is expected to bolster the APC’s position in Dekina and support the party’s preparations for upcoming polls, including President Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid.”

Wada served as governor of Kogi State from January 2012 to January 2016 on the platform of the PDP. He contested reelection in 2015 but lost after a supplementary poll. The 2015 election cycle was turbulent: the initial November 21 vote was declared inconclusive, and the death of APC candidate Abubakar Audu on November 22 necessitated a supplementary election held on December 5, 2015, after which APC substitute candidate Yahaya Bello was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The former governor’s defection completes his formal exit from the PDP and marks a notable shift in the political landscape of Kogi East ahead of future contests.