Ondo 2020 Guber Election: 17 aspirants jostle for PDP ticket

Dayo Johnson – Akure

Ahead of the 2020 governorship election in Ondo state, 17 aspirants have signified their intention for the coveted position in the opposition Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

Subsequently, the party leadership in the state yesterday assured them that a credible, fair and transparent primaries would be conducted to pick its flag bearer for the seat.

The state chairman of the party, Hon Clement Faboyede said in Akure that the party leadership would not take side in who emerges as its candidate for the governorship polls.

Faboyede spoke when the National Vice Chairman of the party in the South West, Dr Eddy Olafeso made his intention to contest in the forthcoming governorship primary election known to the party State Executive Committee of the party.

He said with the number of those who are interested in flying the flag of the party in the governorship election, the party would have to come out with clean hands to avoid crisis and implosion in the party.

“Our primary will be clean and clear primary. There will be no brouhaha.

“The PDP now has about 17 aspirants. But I can assure everyone that the best candidate will emerge because we will ensure free fair primary.

“During the last primary of the party in the state during the general election, we did not receive a single query. The ball is in the court of the delegates to elect a candidate that will be accessible

The chairman said that the opposition party would sack the incumbent governor for lack of performance and poor leadership.

He lamented that the present governor had failed to build on the legacies of his successor and thereby allowed things to deteriorate.

He added that “at this time of government of pressure and tyranny, we have decided to leave no stone unturned. By God’s grace, Ondo State will rise again with the PDP government.

“The incoming PDP government that will be sworn in by February 23, 2021, will be a government that respects social norms. It will govern based on empathy and the rule of law.”

Speaking, the governorship aspirant, Dr Olafeso described his move as a rescue mission noting that “the present government of Rotimi Akeredolu is a disaster.

“There is no government in Ondo State here. This state is the state of isAjasin, it is the state of Adefarati, it the state of Agagu and Mimiko.

Olafeso said ” We are now witnessing a situation where students are paying from primary school level to secondary school. The tertiary institutions are far beyond the ordinary man.”

