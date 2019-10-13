Omo-Agege condemns attacks on Oshiomhole

***Urges Parties to Embrace Dialogue, Calls on Police to Arrest, Prosecute Perpetrators

By Henry Umoru

DEPUTY President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo- Agege, sunday condemned in very strong terms, reported attacks on the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC and former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in Benin, the Edo State Capital.

Omo- Agege who called on all the parties in the State with some political differences to Embrace Dialogue for the peace of the State, however, described the said attacks as callous, cowardly, inhumane and totally unacceptable that should be condemned by all.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, the Deputy President of the Senate warned that political practice in the country should not be allowed to degenerate to a situation where violence becomes the language of activism by both politicians and their supporters no matter how disgruntled such persons may be.

The APC National Chairman, Oshiomhole was reported to have escaped a major attempt on his life by armed thugs who swooped on his Benin residence in Okorotun Street, GRA, on Saturday. The thugs were said to have shot sporadically into the air.

Omo- Agege who called on the police to fish out the perpetrators and bring them to book, said that this will serve as a deterrent to others that political violence is not the best way to resolve conflicts if any.

Omo-Agege said, “Such criminal attack, remains utterly condemnable and illegal. Whatever their grievances, they should learn to explore dialogue rather than resort to violence.

” I call on the police to get to the root of the matter by prosecuting those involved in the act. It is my belief that the fine principles and ethos of democratic practice do have inbuilt mechanisms through which internal wranglings can be resolved without recourse to violence as it was the case in Edo State on Saturday.

“I would like to call on the parties involved to explore those options that would strengthen the party as entrenched in the constitution of the APC as that is the best way to move the state and the nation to the Next Level in which all citizens are expected to reap the dividends of the trust they reposed in the government led by President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Omo-Agege also called on parents to warn their wards against political violence, adding that the attack negated democratic principles.